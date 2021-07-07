BlackRock Inc. Buys 69,274 Shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,274 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.75% of Mackinac Financial worth $8,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Mackinac Financial by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in Mackinac Financial by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 14,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mackinac Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Mackinac Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 510,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 66,796 shares during the last quarter. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ MFNC opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. Mackinac Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $22.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.14.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.18 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.09%.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

