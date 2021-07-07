BlackRock Inc. Buys 40,859 Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 373,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,859 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.87% of Hawthorn Bancshares worth $7,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 271.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 325.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hawthorn Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Holtaway bought 5,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.28 per share, for a total transaction of $131,415.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,153 shares of company stock worth $165,907. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares stock opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.85. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $18.83 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Hawthorn Bancshares Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; and commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

