BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 331,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,699 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $6,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CII. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after acquiring an additional 73,735 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000.

Shares of CII opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.47 and a 1-year high of $20.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

