Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 271.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Black Knight during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKI traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,311. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $97.19.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

