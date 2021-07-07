BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Position Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,007.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total value of $381,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,402 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BJ opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.30. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.07 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 161.94% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BJ. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

