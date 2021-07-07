BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $46.98. 16,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,791. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $50.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.30.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 2,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $96,002.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,927.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,162 shares of company stock worth $2,302,402 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,748,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,218 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth about $65,299,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth about $53,270,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,859,000.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

