BitTube (TUBE) Market Capitalization Tops $1.66 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. During the last week, BitTube has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. BitTube has a market cap of $1.66 million and $5,497.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.52 or 0.00652537 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 108.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 314,665,962 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

