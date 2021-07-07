BitSend (BSD) Price Hits $0.0049

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 38% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. BitSend has a total market cap of $152,598.38 and $8.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded 55% higher against the dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.28 or 0.00396171 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003164 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00015023 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $518.36 or 0.01485145 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,320,437 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

