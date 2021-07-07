Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $40,063.63

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a total market cap of $40,063.63 and approximately $19.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00048776 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00132806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00165290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,634.50 or 1.00253460 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.90 or 0.00978103 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

