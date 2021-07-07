Bitcoin Private 24-Hour Volume Tops $49.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $5.17 million and approximately $49.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00003113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.02 or 0.00348713 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00138941 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00194539 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006646 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000599 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

