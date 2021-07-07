Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives $5.13 Average PT from Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.13.

BIREF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $4.16 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $4.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $146.57 million for the quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

