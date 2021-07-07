BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Down 15.5% in June

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the May 31st total of 6,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO John R. Beaver bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 516,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,397.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the first quarter worth $28,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE during the first quarter worth about $87,000. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIOL opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.51.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 121.41% and a negative net margin of 67.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BIOLASE will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

