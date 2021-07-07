Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $463.50

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $463.50 and last traded at $457.84, with a volume of 1845 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $455.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECH. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.91.

The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $425.92.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total value of $358,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $343,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Insiders sold 31,577 shares of company stock worth $13,884,338 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,774,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,083,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,747,172,000 after purchasing an additional 226,562 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,810,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,799,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

