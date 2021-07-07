Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) Insider Michael Topham Sells 28,708 Shares of Stock

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) insider Michael Topham sold 28,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42), for a total value of £97,033.04 ($126,774.29).

Shares of BIFF opened at GBX 335.50 ($4.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. Biffa plc has a 1 year low of GBX 188.20 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 343.50 ($4.49). The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -24.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 292.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIFF shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Biffa in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on shares of Biffa in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Biffa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 298.75 ($3.90).

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

