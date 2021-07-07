Biffa (LON:BIFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Biffa (LON:BIFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Biffa in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 298.75 ($3.90).

Shares of BIFF traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 337 ($4.40). 446,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,173. Biffa has a 52 week low of GBX 188.20 ($2.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 343.50 ($4.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -24.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 291.14.

In related news, insider Michael Topham sold 28,708 shares of Biffa stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42), for a total transaction of £97,033.04 ($126,774.29). Also, insider Claire Miles purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £20,510 ($26,796.45).

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

