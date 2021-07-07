Biffa (LON:BIFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $337.50

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 337.50 ($4.41) and last traded at GBX 337 ($4.40), with a volume of 188967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330.50 ($4.32).

A number of research firms recently commented on BIFF. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on shares of Biffa in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Biffa in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biffa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 298.75 ($3.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 292.40.

In related news, insider Claire Miles bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, for a total transaction of £20,510 ($26,796.45). Also, insider Michael Topham sold 28,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42), for a total value of £97,033.04 ($126,774.29).

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

