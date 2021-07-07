Berenberg Bank Raises Pendragon (LON:PDG) Price Target to GBX 26

Pendragon (LON:PDG) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 26 ($0.34) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of Pendragon from GBX 12 ($0.16) to GBX 18 ($0.24) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

PDG opened at GBX 19.25 ($0.25) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.39. Pendragon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 21.50 ($0.28). The firm has a market cap of £268.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.63.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

