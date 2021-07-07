Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 33.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

GBCI stock opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.00.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

