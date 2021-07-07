Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,913 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 11.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 582,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after buying an additional 58,279 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 106.0% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 19,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $915,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,182,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,012,000 after buying an additional 200,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total value of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $49.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BK. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

