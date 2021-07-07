Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 87.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

VXF opened at $187.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.45. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

