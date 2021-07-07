Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $478,000 Position in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 387.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 145.1% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

AB opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52-week low of $26.33 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.84.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $819.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.34%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AB. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

