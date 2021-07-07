Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 91.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,503 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 29,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $21.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.06.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

