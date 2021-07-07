Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 881.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

In other Pinterest news, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $5,996,006.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,996,006.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $501,091.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 919,440 shares of company stock worth $64,920,209. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

