Bella Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $41.48 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 7th. One Bella Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.32 or 0.00003813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded up 12.8% against the US dollar. Bella Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.48 million and approximately $16.32 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00059100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00018794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.02 or 0.00938215 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00045516 BTC.

Bella Protocol Coin Profile

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,500,000 coins. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

Bella Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bella Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bella Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bella Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

