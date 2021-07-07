Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Sets New 12-Month High at $2.58

Shares of Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.55, with a volume of 2180455 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.45.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BTE. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded shares of Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.98. The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$384.70 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

