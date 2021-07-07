Bayberry Capital Partners LP Has $23.83 Million Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Bayberry Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 21.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 307,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the quarter. GoDaddy accounts for about 7.2% of Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bayberry Capital Partners LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $23,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in GoDaddy by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 784,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,866,000 after acquiring an additional 342,357 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth $597,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 10.1% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 389,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,226,000 after purchasing an additional 35,717 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $600,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GDDY. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.07.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.00. 20,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,763. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of -27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.50 and a 12 month high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

