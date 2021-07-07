BATM Advanced Communications’ (BVC) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
BATM Advanced Communications stock traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 98.20 ($1.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,008. The stock has a market cap of £432.51 million and a P/E ratio of 62.45. BATM Advanced Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
About BATM Advanced Communications
