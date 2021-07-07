BATM Advanced Communications’ (BVC) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

BATM Advanced Communications stock traded up GBX 1.90 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 98.20 ($1.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,008. The stock has a market cap of £432.51 million and a P/E ratio of 62.45. BATM Advanced Communications has a 12 month low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.50 ($1.97). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

About BATM Advanced Communications

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

