Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

BYCBF opened at $2,300.00 on Tuesday. Barry Callebaut has a fifty-two week low of $1,900.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,400.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,268.25.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training center services.

