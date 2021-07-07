Barclays Reiterates “€9.00” Price Target for (INGA) (AMS:INGA)

Barclays set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on (INGA) (AMS:INGA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.10 ($16.59) target price on (INGA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on (INGA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. (INGA) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.61 ($13.66).

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a 52 week low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 52 week high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.