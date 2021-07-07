Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,850 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,954,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,378 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,102,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,638,000 after purchasing an additional 93,441 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,590,000 after purchasing an additional 46,785 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,024,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after purchasing an additional 27,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADPT opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.73.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 134.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $172,597.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $174,680.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,843. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

