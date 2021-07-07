Barclays PLC Sells 106,546 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 106,546 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NanoString Technologies were worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,764,649.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,044,994.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $162,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,732 shares of company stock worth $9,812,751. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NanoString Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $62.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a current ratio of 14.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.17. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

