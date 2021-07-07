Barclays PLC Raises Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 132.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,521 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9,119.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,048,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,749,000 after buying an additional 2,026,602 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,327,914 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,752,000 after buying an additional 506,037 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 389,170 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,905,000 after buying an additional 240,376 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth $11,126,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth $8,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $97.63 on Wednesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.91 and a 12-month high of $104.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.94.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $316.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

IDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

