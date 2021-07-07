Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Granite Construction worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GVA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Granite Construction by 13.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

GVA stock opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.55. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $669.91 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

