Barclays PLC Has $2.89 Million Stake in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Park National were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Park National during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in Park National by 390.0% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Park National by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Park National during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Park National stock opened at $113.34 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.24. Park National Co. has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $141.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $114.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.61 million. Park National had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park National Co. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Park National’s payout ratio is presently 53.44%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

