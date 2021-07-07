Barclays PLC Has $2.84 Million Stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Hub Group worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hub Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Hub Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group stock opened at $67.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.01. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.18 and a 12-month high of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. Research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBG. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hub Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

