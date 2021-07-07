Barclays Increases BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 2,500

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BHP. Morgan Stanley cut BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,640 ($34.49) to GBX 2,780 ($36.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price target on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,204.44 ($28.80).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up GBX 33 ($0.43) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 2,166.50 ($28.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,595,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,076. The company has a market capitalization of £109.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,168.36. BHP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,438.36 ($18.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,418.50 ($31.60).

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.