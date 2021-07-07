Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 17,082 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.58% of QTS Realty Trust worth $24,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,206,579.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,847.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.94.

QTS stock opened at $77.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -149.81 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.67.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

