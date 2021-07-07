Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 32,434 Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 594,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,434 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $24,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,378 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,059,000 after acquiring an additional 122,013 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,673 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,849,000 after buying an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $456,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 439,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,151,353.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amit N. Patel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $49,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $751,460 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $47.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.56. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.29. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

