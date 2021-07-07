Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 2,013,013 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,450,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013,013 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.83% of Hecla Mining worth $25,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HL. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 16.7% during the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.75, a PEG ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 2.25.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HL. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

In other news, Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. Also, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

