Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 106.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 238,743 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vericel were worth $25,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vericel by 526.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after buying an additional 87,110 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Vericel by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,537,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,415,000 after buying an additional 165,158 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at $1,283,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at $13,239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,140,000 after buying an additional 78,430 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $53.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.43. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 674.46 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $2,320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total transaction of $252,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,448 shares of company stock valued at $3,246,879. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

