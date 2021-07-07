Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $26,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of LQD opened at $134.86 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $127.91 and a 52-week high of $139.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.30.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.