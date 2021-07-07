Bank of Montreal Can Sells 78,037 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 84.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,037 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $2,308,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 15,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $79.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.92. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.3033 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.