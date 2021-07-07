Bank of Montreal Can Sells 655 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 449,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,726,000 after purchasing an additional 44,379 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHC stock opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.85 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.