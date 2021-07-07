Bank of Montreal Can Sells 655 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $43.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.00.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

