Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 84.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 198,438 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OFC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Shares of OFC opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.13. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 10.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total transaction of $52,959.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,088.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $140,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,137. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.