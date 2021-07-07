Bank of Montreal Can Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 1,879.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,803 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.29% of Transcat worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,110,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,890 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

TRNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 22nd. Sidoti raised shares of Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Transcat from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

In other news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $2,799,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Craig D. Cairns acquired 1,750 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,237.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Transcat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.53. The company has a market cap of $433.35 million, a P/E ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $48.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.04 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

