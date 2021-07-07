Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 410.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,877 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 61,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period.

KNOP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.20. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $649.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.30.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $71.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.47%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 104.00%.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 18, 2021, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

