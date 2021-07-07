Bank of Montreal Can Buys 44,877 Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 410.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,877 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.17% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 820,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 292.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 61,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

KNOP has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NYSE KNOP opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.21. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a market cap of $649.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $71.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.10 million. Analysts anticipate that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.00%.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 18, 2021, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

