Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 307.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.09% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 719.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF stock opened at $39.85 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $55.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.55.

