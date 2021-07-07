Bank of Hawaii Has $28.30 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,645 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.7% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after buying an additional 1,829,212 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,288 shares of company stock worth $20,778,298 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $142.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

